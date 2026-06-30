Kevin Spacey Net Worth: Career, Salary, Legal Troubles and Financial Decline

Kevin Spacey is an American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter with an estimated net worth of $100,000. Once considered one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed performers, Spacey won two Academy Awards and earned millions from blockbuster films and the hit Netflix series House of Cards.

At the height of his career, his fortune was estimated to be worth as much as $50 million. However, years of legal battles, career setbacks, and costly settlements dramatically reduced his wealth. By 2024, Spacey publicly acknowledged severe financial difficulties, saying he had exhausted much of his fortune while defending himself against multiple legal cases.

Kevin Spacey Net Worth $100,000 Date of Birth July 26, 1959 Place of Birth South Orange, New Jersey

Kevin Spacey’s Salary

During the height of his acting career, Spacey ranked among Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

His reported earnings included:

Approximately $10 million for leading roles in major studio films.

Around $5 million for supporting film roles.

Roughly $500,000 per episode while starring in Netflix’s House of Cards.

Additional compensation as an executive producer, pushing his annual earnings from the series to an estimated $20 million during its later seasons.

His success on television followed decades of box office hits and critically acclaimed performances that made him one of the industry’s most sought-after actors.

Early Life

Kevin Spacey was born Kevin Spacey Fowler on July 26, 1959, in South Orange, New Jersey.

His family later moved to California, where he spent much of his childhood. Spacey has spoken publicly about experiencing physical abuse from his father and described him as holding extremist political views.

After attending military school for part of high school, he transferred to Chatsworth High School, where he discovered his passion for acting through school theater productions.

Following graduation, he enrolled at the Juilliard School in New York, studying acting between 1979 and 1981 while also pursuing stand-up comedy.

Early Acting Career

Spacey’s professional career began on stage.

Throughout the 1980s, he appeared in numerous Broadway and theatrical productions, including:

Ghosts

The Misanthrope

Hurlyburly

Sleuth

The Seagull

Long Day’s Journey Into Night

His performance in Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers earned him a Tony Award in 1991, establishing him as one of Broadway’s leading dramatic actors.

Hollywood Breakthrough

Spacey’s transition to film proved equally successful.

After appearing in See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989), he gained recognition through roles in:

Glengarry Glen Ross

The Ref

Swimming with Sharks

His breakthrough came in 1995, when he starred in two acclaimed films:

The Usual Suspects, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Se7en, where his memorable performance helped cement his reputation as one of Hollywood’s finest character actors.

He later starred in several acclaimed films, including:

L.A. Confidential

A Time to Kill

A Bug’s Life (voice role)

K-PAX

Pay It Forward

Superman Returns

In 1999, Spacey won his second Academy Award, receiving Best Actor for his performance in American Beauty, widely regarded as one of the defining roles of his career.

Leadership at London’s Old Vic

Outside film, Spacey played a major role in theater.

From 2004 to 2015, he served as Artistic Director of London’s Old Vic Theatre, helping revitalize the historic institution while starring in productions including:

Richard III

Inherit the Wind

His leadership was widely praised for attracting international attention to the theater.

House of Cards Success

Spacey’s career reached another high point when he starred as Frank Underwood in Netflix’s political drama House of Cards.

Premiering in 2013, the series became one of Netflix’s first major original hits and helped establish streaming television as a serious competitor to traditional networks.

In addition to starring in the series, Spacey served as an executive producer, significantly increasing his earnings. His portrayal of Underwood earned multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

Legal Battles

Spacey’s financial situation changed dramatically after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in 2017.

The accusations led to:

His removal from House of Cards.

The cancellation or recasting of multiple projects.

The loss of future acting opportunities.

Years of expensive legal proceedings.

One of his biggest financial setbacks came from a lawsuit filed by Media Rights Capital, the production company behind House of Cards.

In 2021, an arbitrator ordered Spacey to pay approximately $31 million in damages after finding he had breached contractual obligations related to workplace misconduct. The judgment was later upheld, although reports indicated that the parties later reached an agreement connected to separate litigation involving insurance claims.

The prolonged legal disputes significantly affected Spacey’s finances.

Real Estate

During his years of financial success, Spacey invested in several high-value properties.

His real estate holdings included:

A gated estate in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, purchased in 1997 and later sold in 2017.

A neighboring Los Feliz residence acquired in 2001 and sold several years later.

A luxury waterfront residence in Baltimore, Maryland, purchased in 2017 while filming House of Cards.

Following mounting legal expenses, reports indicated that the Baltimore property entered foreclosure proceedings after mortgage and homeowners association payments fell behind.

In interviews, Spacey later confirmed that he no longer maintained a permanent residence, saying years of legal costs had severely depleted his finances.

Career After 2017

Although largely absent from mainstream Hollywood productions, Spacey has continued accepting roles in independent films and international projects.

His post-2017 work has included appearances in smaller productions and voice acting projects, though none have approached the commercial or critical success of his earlier career.

In 2023, he received a lifetime achievement award from Italy’s National Museum of Cinema despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his career.

Personal Life

For much of his career, Spacey kept his personal life private.

In 2017, after actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused him of misconduct, Spacey issued a statement apologizing for what he said would have been inappropriate behavior if the allegation were accurate. The same statement also marked the first time he publicly identified himself as gay, a decision that drew widespread criticism because many felt it should not have been linked to the allegations.

Over the following years, Spacey faced numerous civil lawsuits and criminal investigations in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2022, a New York jury found Spacey not liable in the civil lawsuit brought by Anthony Rapp. In 2023, a London jury acquitted him of all criminal charges brought against him in the United Kingdom.

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