Kindiki’s communication official robbed of Sh3.7 million equipment in Nairobi

A civil servant attached to the Office of the Deputy President’s Communication Department was robbed of equipment valued at approximately Sh3.7 million in Nyayo Highrise Estate, Nairobi.

The victim reported that two young men confronted him at around 5:30am on October 28, 2026, and fled with a laptop, four cameras and their lenses, personal effects, and Sh1,600 in cash. He was leaving to join the DP Prof Kithure Kindiki in his Kiambu tour when the incident happened. Kindiki has been camping in parts of Central Kenya for campaigns.

He said was walking from his residence in Block H5 towards a parking area about 50 meters away, where an official vehicle was waiting to pick him up, when he encountered the two suspects.

The assailants robbed him of the items before escaping from the scene.

Police officers responded to the incident at Highrise Estate and documented the scene as investigations commenced.

The stolen equipment, valued at approximately Sh3.7 million, was reported to be government property.

No recoveries had been made, and no suspects had been arrested by Thursday morning.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identities of the suspects and recover the stolen equipment, police said.

A team pursued the gang towards Kibera where they are believed to have escaped. Police warned anyone against buying such equipment.