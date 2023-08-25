Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina Records Statement Following Tuesday Attack

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina on Friday recorded her statement at Kerugoya Police Station following a mob attack earlier this week.

The lawmaker was accompanied by her lawyer, Otiende Amollo and area MCAs Eric Muchina, David Mathenge, and Moses Migwi.

Maina was attacked at the station where clashes between two factions representing opposing political interests transpired, leaving her severely injured and grappling with head injuries.

The County MP who is also an experienced lawyer had accompanied her client, Baragwi MCA Mathenge, to the station to record a statement in relation to allegations involving the vandalism of a county government water project at Mukandu-ini village.

Read: Outrage Over Kirinyaga Rep Attack As Legislators Demand Swift Action Against Perpetrators

Taking to the floor of the House on Tuesday afternoon, legislators, led by Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) asked investigative bodies to expedite the arrest of the culprits and their financiers.

“We must condemn violence in all its shapes and forms. Violence is violence whether it happens in Kondele or it happens in Kirinyaga County,” declared Wandayi.

He further asserted, “These atrocities which have been meted against our colleague Njeri Maina by allegedly the county governor of Kirinyaga or her agents needs to be investigated very expeditious and stern action taken against the financiers, and the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

Echoing Wandayi’s sentiments was Manyatta MP John Mukunji Gitonga who condemned the attack and called on the Inspector of Police Japheth Koome to probe the incident and report back to parliament.

Read Also: Three Killed as Quarry Collapses in Kirinyaga

“We want to see anybody who has been involved and even for those who mobilized for Honourable Njeri to be attacked, brought to book and put behind bars,” said Mukunji.

On her part, Embu Woman representative Pamela Njoki called upon the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of parliamentarians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“We must receive the security commensurate with our positions. It is utterly archaic for any individual, regardless of their mental state, to target and harm a defenseless woman,” said Njoki.

Kisii County MP Dorice Donya Aburi, who brought the matter to the Assembly’s attention, implored her fellow representatives to unite in condemning this act of violence visited upon one of their own.

She underscored that this condemnable incident could potentially befall any of them, and without a collective stand, they might find themselves defenseless in such circumstances.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...