Kisii Church Deacon Slaughters Wife, Children in Suspected Adulterous Affair 

A church deacon Thursday night slaughtered his wife and two children before taking his life in Nyanturago in Nyaribari Chache in Kisii.

The wife and children were stabbed with a knife, villagers and local administration officials confirmed .

The amorous elder identified as James Mose was rushed to hospital with machete injuries.

Bodies of the dead were found sprawled on the floor of their house Friday morning.

The killer suspect was reported to to had picked a quarrel with his father early late Thursday attacking and injuring him with a machete.

Later, he stormed his house in rage, butchered his two sons and wife in a suspected homicide.

Villagers at Riomuga, in Bomanyamasicho area said Mr James had for a while suspected his father of having an adulterous affair with his wife.

The incestuous relationship, villager said, later drove the suspect into drinking.

Weeks later he turned a sharp knife on his family wiping it out in maddening fury before hanging himself on house rafter.

Jane Onchoke, an aunt to the James, said the talk about the uncle involving himself in an incestuous relationship with his son’s wife was known well in the village and there had been various attempts at addressing it.

“It was no surprise then that he (James) had reached out to his father at night and attacked him with a machete. It was said that even the said woman even sired the two children killed in the carnage,” she told journalists.

Violet James, a villager elder, said as villager leaders, they had severally tried to intervene in the family dispute for a while but in vain.

“He had been lamenting that his dad was having sex with his wife and as leaders, including the chief had sat down to address it in vain,” she told journalists.

Area chief Douglas Onchari at certain point they had referred the matter to Nyanturago church where the two and their father were worshiping.

He said the pastor and elders tried to arbitrate and it appeared as if settled.

“It was actually talked over and personally i advised that because he (James)had another house near the shopping center to move there only a few days to be called and told he has killed his family,” he said.