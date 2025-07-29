Kisii Senator Essy Okenyuri’s choice of school uniforms as attire keeps many talking

In a political landscape often defined by flashy suits and designer wear, one Kisii female politician has captured the public’s attention not for flamboyance, but for her consistent choice of attire.

She has chosen school uniforms.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri has lately become the subject of curiosity and admiration alike for her signature look — smart, pressed uniforms that resemble those the students she often teaches out to throughout her Essy Okenyuri Foundation.

To many of her fans, it is a bold deviation from the norm-a statement of purpose.

“I wear uniforms not only to symbolize discipline but service and equality,” she explained in an exclusive interview.

“More often leadership is not about showing off wealth, but about showing up for the people who are so dear to my heart,”she told Kahawatungu.com by phone.

With a diminutive figure, Okenyuri blends well with the female students with ease and engages them in conversations on things that pose challenges to them.

On Tuesday, Okenyuri said there was no political stunt in doing so.

“Looking back, I have come to appreciate that education is the biggest equalizer,it is the reason why I always gravitate towards students so that I can keep encouraging them,” she said.

Why I wear uniform is aquestion that people had been asking themselves, with a hundreds more sliding into my inbox to request for answers.

“Others could easily assume it is a gimmick or stunt clothed in peculiarity to catch the attention of the audience,well it isn’t,” she said.

Okenyuri had been on numerous school related events been seen donning particular schools’ uniforms blending easily with learners.

“It all reminds me of where I came from that I am a product of quality education”she said.

“I do so to motivate the students and bring it to their attention that at one point, I was in the same position they occupy today and there is no magic or miracle but hardwork, sacrifice and dedication.”

“And for them to secure a better tomorrow, they have to shrug off distractions that manifest in different forms.”

Okenyuri who champions her charity work through the Essy Okenyuri Nyaituga Foundation has so far donated hundreds of books especially to schools in Bomachoge Borabu where she hails from.

Coming from a humble background and raised by a retired teacher, she said she had learnt to associate uniforms with duty and humility.

“Growing up, I saw my mother, a teacher, wear her uniform with pride. She was respected, not for her clothes, but for her service. That image stuck with me,” she said.

Okenyuri is currently angling for the Kisii Woman Representative seat in the 2027 polls.

“I am proud of the teachers for their arduous efforts in ensuring learners are prepared for the outside world by arming them with the necessary skills. Furthermore,I appreciate parents for their sacrifice in supporting the learners while at home and in school,” she said .

It is incumbent upon all of us, she said,to collaboratively keep encouraging students to overcome different distractions that may threaten to dim their light and put their future in jeopardy.

The politician’s choice of uniform has sparked both praise and criticism. Some critics say she is trying too hard to stand out or appear modest, while others applaud her courage to defy the glitz that dominates politics. But she remains unfazed.

“I am not in politics to compete in fashion. I’m here to deliver,” she said with a smile.

For some of her fans like Jane Kemunto, the uniform is more than just political branding — it’s a lifelong commitment.