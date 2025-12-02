KMTC student found dead in his hostel in Embu Town

Police are investigating the death of a student at the Kenya Medical Training College in Embu whose decomposed body was found in his room at their hostel.

The decomposed body of George Wangwe, 23, who was a second-year medical engineering student, was found at the hostel long after he went missing.

He had not been seen since Friday, November 28, until Sunday, November 30, 2025, when the body was found, police and locals said.

Neighbours complained there was a bad smell from the room, prompting them to check and establish.

They found out the door had been closed from the inside.

Police were called and broke into the room where they found the body lying on bed with blood oozing from the mouth and nose.

The body had blisters on the hands and the stomach while his neck and face were swollen, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations, police said.

And an Austrian national fell and died in his hotel room in Diani, Kwale County.

According to police, Markus Ing Gruber, 46 fell in his room a Diani Sea Lodge and was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was in the company of his wife and they had checked into the country on November 29. They were to leave on December 20, 2025, officials said.

The body was preserved at a local mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Meanwhile, police rescued a murder suspect from an angry mob in Kaptama, Mt Elgon, Bungoma County.

The suspect was being stoned by a mob on Sunday on claims he had killed one Magret Chemutai.

He was rescued and rushed to a local hospital where he was treated and discharged pending arraignment for murder, police said.