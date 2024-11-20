KNCHR Flags University Funding Model As Discriminatory

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has flagged the New Higher Education Funding Model as discriminatory, particularly toward students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a recent report, the Commission criticized the model, introduced in May 2024, for relying on subjective criteria in determining financial aid allocation, potentially locking out thousands of needy students from accessing higher education.

“The New Higher Education Funding Model is discriminatory, especially toward students from disadvantaged backgrounds, as the determination of banding placement is subjective,” the KNCHR report stated.

“This risks denying thousands of needy students access to higher education.”

The report further noted that the model was rolled out without adequate public participation, contravening constitutional requirements.

The KNCHR urged the government to enhance the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) system rather than implement a new model.

“Meaningful public participation must be prioritized in improving the existing funding framework,” the report emphasized.

Banding Structure

The model uses a revised means-testing instrument to classify students into five bands based on socio-economic indicators, including household income, geographic location, poverty levels, family size, and special circumstances like disabilities.

The funding model classifies students into five categories, or bands, using a revised means-testing instrument.

This system assesses various socio-economic factors, including household income, geographic location, poverty levels, family size, and special circumstances such as disabilities.

Students classified as extremely needy and vulnerable are placed in the first band, receiving substantial financial aid, including scholarships covering 70% of fees, loans covering 25%, and an upkeep allowance of Sh60,000.

In contrast, students from middle- and high-income households fall into the higher bands, contributing a larger portion of their fees while receiving reduced financial support.

The model also includes provisions for special needs students, such as orphans and those with disabilities, as well as affirmative action for marginalized and vulnerable groups.

KNCHR expressed alarm over the state of public universities, highlighting chronic underfunding, operational inefficiencies, and frequent lecturer strikes. These challenges have disrupted learning and eroded trust in the higher education system.

The Commission called on the government to negotiate with the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) to end the strikes and restore normalcy in universities. It also urged holistic reforms to address the perennial issues plaguing public universities.

“The government must urgently resolve the funding crisis in public universities and engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders to ensure sustainable solutions,” KNCHR advised.