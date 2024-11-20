KNCHR Reports Rise In Human Rights Violations, Over 60 Deaths And 610 Injuries In The Past 5 Months

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported a significant increase in human rights violations over the past 18 months.

According to the latest report, there have been over 60 deaths, 610 injuries, and 1,300 arbitrary arrests in the last five months alone.

The Commission’s report highlights the tragic events surrounding the anti-finance demonstrations in June 2024, which resulted in 60 deaths.

“The Commission regrets that, to date, no one has been charged in connection with these deaths,” the report states.

The KNCHR also recorded 97 cases of femicides during this period. What is particularly concerning, according to the Commission, is the brutal nature of these crimes.

“What is more troubling is the brutality in which these femicides are carried out. A case in point was the discovery of about 10 decomposing bodies, all women, from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru area of Nairobi.”

A particularly shocking discovery was made at the Kware dumpsite in the Mukuru area of Nairobi, where about 10 decomposing bodies of women were found.

The report also documents the ongoing aftermath of the Shakahola Tragedy, with 448 bodies recovered as of November 2024.

Furthermore, the Commission reports 74 cases of abductions and enforced disappearances between November 2023 and November 2024.

The majority of these cases are linked to the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, and 26 individuals are still missing.

The KNCHR also raised concerns about infringements on personal privacy, particularly in relation to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Clause 63 of the Bill sought to allow the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) access to personal data for tax purposes.

The Finance and National Planning Committee ultimately rejected this proposal, citing violations of constitutional rights to privacy.

Additionally, the Data Protection Commissioner addressed concerns over the violation of privacy during the demonstrations, where personal information of political and religious figures was shared without consent.

The Commission also pointed to numerous human rights abuses in the name of religion, citing the Shakahola

Tragedy as an example, where over 600 people are reported missing and more than 448 bodies have been recovered. These violations are linked to religious practices, raising serious concerns about exploitation and abuse.

In its report, the KNCHR expressed concern over state-sanctioned abductions, arbitrary arrests, and torture during the 2024 demonstrations. The report details 74 cases of involuntary disappearances and 1,376 instances of arrests related to the protests.

The Commission has urged relevant authorities, including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to expedite their investigations into these abuses.

The Commission has also called on the National Police Service to swiftly investigate and prosecute those responsible for the invasion of private property and businesses during the demonstrations.

Finally, the KNCHR has urged the Inspector-General of Police to prioritize the investigation of extra-judicial killings and hold those responsible accountable.