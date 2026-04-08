KPC assures Kenyans of adequate fuel supply amid shortage reports

Kenya Pipeline Company PLC Wednesday moved to calm public anxiety following reports of fuel shortages in petrol stations across the country, assuring that there is sufficient stock in its system.

In a statement, Acting Managing Director Pius Mwendwa said all terminals and depots currently hold adequate fuel that meets both national and international quality standards as certified by relevant bodies.

KPC noted that its extensive infrastructure—spanning 1,342 kilometres of pipeline from the Port of Mombasa to key inland depots in Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Kisumu—is fully operational and supported by modern storage facilities with a cumulative capacity exceeding 1 billion litres.

According to the company, current fuel stocks are sufficient to meet both existing and projected national demand.

It added that there is continuous movement and replenishment of petroleum products across all terminals, reflecting strong inventory levels and steady throughput within the network.

KPC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a reliable and sustainable supply of quality petroleum products across Kenya and the wider region, urging the public to remain calm amid the reported shortages at some retail outlets.

This came as empty petrol stations in Nairobi laid bare the growing impact of a global fuel crisis, as supply disruptions linked to the ongoing U.S.–Israel conflict with Iran begin to bite. The same as replicated in many places in the country. Analysts say the crisis has been worsened by disruptions in key shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor that carries a significant share of the world’s oil.