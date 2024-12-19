KRA Chairperson Anthony Mwaura Appointed KeRRA Boards Chair

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairperson Anthony Mwaura has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei made the announcement and detailed the latest changes in senior government positions.

“His Excellency the President has today made nominations, reassignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive,” Koskei stated in an official release.

President William Ruto has also appointed former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi to take over the role of KRA Chairperson.

Muriithi, an economist and financial markets expert with over 24 years of experience, has played a significant role in implementing financial reforms across Africa. His achievements include improving bond markets, expanding mortgage access, and supporting women-led enterprises. As a former MP for Laikipia West and Assistant Minister for Industrialization in President Mwai Kibaki’s government, he was instrumental in developing policies on credit bureaus, interest rates, and taxation.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Senate and ex-MP Kembi Gitura has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been named Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

President Ruto also announced key Cabinet changes. Mutahi Kagwe, former Health Cabinet Secretary, has been appointed as the new Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, replacing Andrew Karanja, who now serves as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil.

Lee Kinyanjui has been appointed Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry, while William Kabogo will lead the Ministry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy. Salim Mvurya has been reassigned to head the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports.

Kipchumba Murkomen has been moved to lead the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, replacing Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who had been acting in the role.

“His Excellency the President has transmitted the nominations of Cabinet Secretaries, High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Permanent Representatives to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, in fulfillment of constitutional requirements,” Koskei added.