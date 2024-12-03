KUTRRH Board Disbanded, Dr. Zainab Gura Named Acting CEO

Dr. Zainab Gura has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) after CEO Ahmed Dagane was directed to proceed on indefinite leave.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed confirmed also the resignation of Professor Olive Mugenda and the disbandment of the hospital’s board.

He said that President William Ruto had accepted Mugenda’s resignation with immediate effect.

“The President acknowledges Professor Mugenda’s significant contributions to the growth and development of KUTRRH during her tenure and extends his gratitude for her service,” Mohamed said.

The State House also announced that the entire KUTRRH board has been dissolved, and the process of reconstituting it is underway. Meanwhile, Isaac Kamau, who had recently been appointed Acting CEO by the board, has been relieved of his duties and directed to report to the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

These changes come amidst growing unrest among KUTRRH staff over unresolved grievances and allegations of mismanagement.

On Monday, medical personnel and other employees at KUTRRH held demonstrations to protest the alleged cancellation of their medical insurance cover and poor working conditions.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Nairobi Branch Chairman Malindi Chao decried the withdrawal of the staff health cover, citing its impact on employees and their dependents.

“This has caused significant financial, physical, and emotional distress for staff and their families, compromising their ability to provide healthcare services to the public,” Chao stated.

Other grievances included delayed promotions, lack of a clear organizational structure, and non-payment of dues. Nurses under the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) expressed frustration over being forced to purchase uniforms at their own expense and a perceived lack of career growth since the hospital’s establishment.

“A transparent, merit-based promotion system must be implemented to foster a motivated and highly skilled workforce,” KNUN emphasized, referencing Executive Order No. 5 of 2024, which mandates reforms in human resource management in healthcare.

The protests follow the recent suspension of KUTRRH Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Dagane over allegations of irregularly awarding a Sh287 million insurance tender. The hospital’s board had requested the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate Dagane for alleged violations of procurement and public finance laws.

Isaac Kamau, the hospital’s Director of Operations, was appointed Acting CEO after Dagane’s suspension but has now been replaced by Dr. Zainab Gura following the board’s dissolution.