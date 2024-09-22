Lachlan Murdoch, an Australian-British-American businessman and media heir, has an impressive net worth of $2.7 billion. He is the eldest son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and currently serves as the co-chairman of News Corp and the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation. Murdoch is also the founder of the investment firm Illyria Pty, through which he owns NOVA Entertainment.

Lachlan Murdoch Net Worth $2.7 Billion Date of Birth September 8, 1971 Place of Birth London Nationality Brits Profession Businessman and Media Heir

Early Life

Lachlan Murdoch was born on September 8, 1971, in London, England, to Rupert Murdoch and Anna Maria. Raised in New York City, where his father owned the New York Post, Murdoch was educated at prestigious schools, including Aspen Country Day School, Trinity School, and Phillips Academy. He later attended Princeton University, graduating in 1994 with a degree in philosophy.

Lachlan Murdoch Career at News Corp

Murdoch’s career in the media industry began when his father brought him to Australia in 1989 to train at the Daily Mirror. By the early 1990s, he became general manager of Queensland Newspapers and later publisher of The Australian. His rise within the company continued as he held various high-ranking roles, including deputy CEO of News Limited, executive director of News Corp, and deputy COO by 2000.

Murdoch played a significant role in News Corp’s investments, including leading a major investment in the REA Group, which became Australia’s leader in online real estate advertising. He also served on the board of Foxtel and chaired Fox Television Stations.

In 2005, Murdoch shocked many by resigning from News Corp, seemingly stepping away from a clear path to succession. However, he returned to the company in 2014, eventually becoming executive chairman of 21st Century Fox. Following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, Murdoch assumed his current roles at Fox Corporation.

Private Investments and NOVA Entertainment

After leaving News Corp in 2005, Murdoch founded the investment firm Illyria Pty. His investments spanned various industries, including the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals, digital media firm Destra, and Quickflix, an online DVD rental company. In 2009, Murdoch acquired a 50% stake in NOVA Entertainment and later became its full owner.

Lawsuits

Lachlan Murdoch, alongside his father, faced billion-dollar lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, companies that sued Fox News in 2021 for spreading false claims of election fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In 2023, Fox settled the case with Dominion for $787.5 million, while the Smartmatic lawsuit remains unresolved as of now.

Personal Life

In 1999, Murdoch married British-Australian model and actress Sarah O’Hare. The couple has two sons, Kalan and Aidan, and a daughter, Aerin.

Real Estate

Murdoch’s extensive real estate portfolio includes a series of high-profile properties. In 2019, he purchased the iconic “Chartwell” estate in Bel-Air, California, for $150 million, setting a record for the most expensive home purchase in California at the time. The estate, famously featured in the opening credits of The Beverly Hillbillies, spans 10 acres.

In addition to Chartwell, Murdoch owns a 44,100-square-foot mansion in Bellevue Hill, Sydney, purchased for $23 million, and an adjoining property. He also owns an equestrian estate in Aspen, Colorado, valued at $29 million. Notably, he purchased a neighboring Bel-Air property in 2020 for $14 million from former supermodel Cheryl Tiegs.

Lachlan Murdoch Net Worth

