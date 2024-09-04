Lara Worthington Siblings: Getting to Know Joshua Bingle

Lara Worthington, born Lara Bingle on June 22, 1987, in New South Wales, Australia, is a prominent model and media personality.

She gained fame for her role in the 2006 Tourism Australia campaign So where the bloody hell are you? and starred in her own reality series, Being Lara Bingle, which aired in 2012.

Her modeling career began in her teens, leading her to drop out of school at 16 to pursue opportunities in Italy.

Worthington has graced the covers of several fashion magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, and has appeared in various television shows, such as Home and Away and Dancing with the Stars.

Lara has one older brother named Joshua Bingle, who is 38 years old.

Not much is publicly known about Joshua, but he has had some brushes with the law, including a drug conviction.

Lara grew up with her brother in Cronulla, south of Sydney, Australia.

Their father Graham was a landscaper and their mother Sharon ran the books for his business.

Worthington has had a successful modeling career, gracing the covers of major Australian magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Grazia, Oyster, and Cleo.

She has participated in advertising campaigns for various brands, including Vodafone, where she served as an ambassador in 2008, and Speedo, with whom she signed a three-year contract from 2008 to 2011.

Additionally, she has worked with H2Coco coconut water, the Cotton On fashion chain, and Swisse vitamins and beauty products as a brand ambassador.

One of her most notable modeling appearances was in the 2006 Tourism Australia campaign So where the bloody hell are you?, which drew extensive press coverage and controversy.

In the realm of television, Worthington has made a name for herself by competing on reality shows such as Torvill and Dean’s Dancing on Ice in 2006, where she finished as the runner-up, and Dancing with the Stars in 2011, where she was eliminated in sixth place.

In 2012, she starred in her own reality series on Network Ten called Being Lara Bingle, which followed her personal and professional life.

Although the show met with mixed reviews, it provided fans with a closer look at her life and was a significant part of her media presence.

Beyond her modeling and television endeavors, Worthington has pursued entrepreneurial ventures.

She co-owned Growlers restaurant in Torquay from 2011 to 2013 and launched a tanning and beauty brand called The Base in 2014.

In 2019, she transformed The Base into a nonprofit organization called Share The Base, which donates all proceeds to charity, reflecting her commitment to social responsibility.

Worthington has achieved significant success in her modeling and media career.

Some of her notable achievements include appearing on the covers of major Australian fashion magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Grazia, Oyster, and Cleo.

She has also been featured in ad campaigns for major brands like Vodafone, Speedo, H2Coco, Cotton On, and Swisse.

One of her most recognized contributions to the advertising world was starring in the infamous 2006 Tourism Australia campaign So where the bloody hell are you?

Worthington competed on reality shows like Torvill and Dean’s Dancing on Ice in 2006 and Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Additionally, she starred in her own reality series Being Lara Bingle, which aired on Network Ten in 2012.

In the entrepreneurial realm, she launched a successful tanning range and beauty brand called The Base in 2014, which later became a nonprofit organization called Share The Base in 2019.

Worthington’s ability to leverage her modeling success into a multi-faceted career in television, reality shows, and entrepreneurship is an impressive achievement in itself.

Her most high-profile work remains the So where the bloody hell are you? tourism ads and her own reality series.