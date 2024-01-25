Law Society Of Kenya Protests Rollout Of Judicial Services At Huduma Centers

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has protested the introduction of judicial services at Huduma Centers.

LSK President Eric Theuri declared that such initiative should not be implemented without proper consultation with stakeholders.

Huduma Kenya initiated the rollout of nine Judicial Services on January 24, making them accessible from various outlets in Nairobi.

In a notice shared across its platforms, Huduma Kenya announced that the services would officially be available to the public starting January 29.

“Starting January 29, 2024, Kenyans can now access nine essential judicial services conveniently from various Huduma Centers across the country. Your access to justice just got more accessible!” read a statement on their platform.

The newly introduced services cover a range of legal processes, including filing civil cases, submitting documents for existing cases, requesting the issuance of summons for appearances, and notices for divorce cases.

Other services encompass the request and issuance of mention dates, e-filing support, payments of fines and deposits, as well as virtual court support.

However, Huduma Kenya clarified that these services would be exclusively available at six selected Huduma Centers: GPO Nairobi, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleigh, and Thika.

LSK’s Eric Theuri expressed concerns over the potential abuse of the system, warning of the likelihood of masqueraders taking advantage of the services and an increase in avenues for unethical practices.

“The initiative should be put on ice to enable stakeholders’ consultation,” urged Theuri.