Lawyer Omari dismisses Matiang’i’s Presidential bid, urges him to back Ruto

Lawyer Danstan Omari has challenged former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to reconsider his presidential ambitions and instead consider aligning himself with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Omari argued that Matiang’i was pursuing an increasingly difficult political path, claiming the former CS lacked the backing of influential political formations and key opposition figures needed to mount a competitive national campaign.

Speaking to journalists at a hotel in Kisii on Sunday morning, the lawyer said neither former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua nor the emerging Linda Mwananchi movement had placed Matiang’i at the centre of their political calculations.

He claimed Gachagua remained uncomfortable with Matiang’i over the deployment of police officers to his residence when the former Interior CS was serving in government.

“Gachagua has not forgiven Matiang’i for deploying police officers to his home. He actually does not have him in their political calculations,” Omari said.

His remarks come as Matiang’i continues positioning himself as a possible opposition challenger to Ruto, with Jubilee Party serving as the political vehicle for his presidential ambitions.

The former CS has attracted considerable support in Kisii and Nyamira counties, where sections of the Abagusii community have rallied behind his candidature, citing his experience in government and record in public administration.

However, converting that regional support into a nationwide presidential campaign remains a major political challenge, particularly as opposition formations negotiate possible alliances and a common presidential candidate.

The emergence of Linda Mwananchi has added another dimension to the unfolding political realignments.

The movement, associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, is seeking to establish itself as a major opposition platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

Its October 30 launch in Nairobi brought together several opposition figures, including Gachagua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

The outfit has positioned Sifuna as its preferred presidential candidate, although wider negotiations over the opposition’s eventual flagbearer remain ongoing.

Omari believes these developments could leave Matiang’i politically isolated, particularly if more leaders associated with his presidential project gravitate towards the ruling administration.

He cited Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s recent political realignment as an indication of possible cracks within Matiang’i’s support network.

“Watch this. All leaders close to him will vacate and join Ruto. The departure of Senator Onyonka tells you that there is growing unease,” he said.

Onyonka had previously emerged as one of the most vocal champions of Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, mobilising support for the former CS across the Gusii region.

However, the senator has since joined Linda Mwananchi, where he has secured a prominent position as treasurer.

Although Onyonka has maintained that his participation in the movement does not necessarily amount to abandoning Matiang’i, his new political alignment has raised questions about the cohesion of the former CS’s political network.

The senator’s realignment also highlights the competing interests facing Gusii leaders as they consider their positions within the emerging national political coalitions.

Omari further questioned the wisdom of pursuing a presidential campaign without considering the influence of large voting blocs, arguing that the Gusii community’s interests would be better served through participation in government.

“We cannot run away from the fact that big tribes often have a sway in this country. Omogusii’s interest is not to be in the opposition but to be in government,” he said.

His remarks introduce an ethnic dimension into the unfolding presidential debate, raising questions about whether smaller communities should pursue independent presidential ambitions or negotiate alliances that guarantee them participation in national governance.

Matiang’i, however, has previously demonstrated his willingness to pursue an independent political path.

In August, he ruled out joining Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, insisting that his political future was anchored in Jubilee Party.

He declared that he would rather leave Jubilee altogether than join UDA.

The former CS has also acknowledged the difficulties of uniting opposition parties behind a single presidential candidate, describing coalition negotiations as complicated processes involving competing political interests and ambitions.

He has nevertheless maintained that opposition parties must respect one another’s interests as they work towards a common electoral arrangement.

Omari, however, wants Matiang’i to abandon what he considers an uncertain political undertaking and seek accommodation within Ruto’s administration.

“Matiang’i should consider joining President Ruto instead of pursuing a political path that may leave him isolated,” he said.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, Matiang’i faces the challenge of retaining his traditional support base, expanding his national appeal and negotiating his place in the opposition’s eventual political arrangement.

The growing prominence of Linda Mwananchi and Onyonka’s involvement in the movement have added pressure to the former Interior CS’s efforts to consolidate a political coalition around his presidential ambitions.