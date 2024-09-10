Lea Salonga Siblings: Meet Shiela, Gerard and Jeff

Lea Salonga is a celebrated Filipino singer and actress, born on February 22, 1971.

She gained international fame for her role as Kim in the musical Miss Saigon, for which she won a Tony Award, making her the first Asian to achieve this honor on Broadway.

Salonga has also starred in various other productions, including Les Misérables, where she played both Éponine and Fantine, and Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie.

In addition to her stage work, she is renowned for her contributions to Disney, providing the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan, earning her the title of Disney Legend.

Siblings

Lea has three siblings, two brothers, Gerard and Jeff Salonga, and a sister named Shiela Salonga.

Gerard is notably involved in the music industry as a conductor and has worked with Lea on numerous projects, including her concerts.

The Salonga siblings share a close bond, with Gerard describing Lea as a doting older sister who has been famous for most of his life, leading to a supportive relationship without sibling rivalry.

Career

Salonga has had an incredibly successful and groundbreaking career spanning over four decades in the entertainment industry.

She originated the lead role of Kim in the musical Miss Saigon in the West End and on Broadway, becoming the first Asian woman to win a Tony Award.

Salonga was also the first actress of Asian descent to play Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway.

She starred as Mei-li in the 2002 Broadway version of Flower Drum Song and returned to Broadway in Allegiance and the revival of Once on This Island.

Salonga provided the singing voices for Disney Princesses Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, and was named a Disney Legend in 2011 for her work with The Walt Disney Company.

She was the first Filipino artist to sign with an international record label (Atlantic Records in 1993) and has released numerous successful albums in the Philippines and internationally.

Salonga’s other achievements include being the first Asian woman to win a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Musical for Miss Saigon, performing for Queen Elizabeth II, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, and serving as a columnist for the Philippine Daily Inquirer since 2008.

Her powerful vocals, groundbreaking roles, and trailblazing career have made her an icon in musical theatre and a role model for Asian performers worldwide.

Awards and accolades

Salonga has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career, highlighting her impact in musical theatre and the entertainment industry.

She has garnered at least 43 nominations and 28 wins, including prestigious honors such as a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award.

Salonga made history in 1991 as the first Asian actress to win a Tony Award for her role as Kim in Miss Saigon, a performance that also earned her the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical in 1990.

Her accolades extend to the Aliw Awards, where she has achieved 14 wins out of 16 nominations, including three consecutive wins for Best Child Performer.

Salonga was also awarded the Golden Artist Award at the FAMAS Awards in 2005 and has received two Grammy nominations for Best Musical Theater Album in 2004 and 2019.

In addition to her artistic achievements, Salonga has been recognized for her contributions to society.

She received the Presidential Medal of Merit in 1990 and was honored with the rank of Commander of the Order of Lakandula in 2007.

Salonga was named a Disney Legend in 2011 and has been acknowledged with various cultural honors, including the Gusi Peace Prize in 2009 and recognition at the TIME100 Impact Awards in 2022 for being a lifelong role model for children of color.