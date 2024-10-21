Lewandowski Double Helps Leaders Barca Thrash Sevilla

Robert Lewandowski continued his red-hot form with two goals as Barcelona thrashed Sevilla to restore their three-point La Liga lead.

Lewandowski, 36, took his tally to 14 goals in 12 games in all competitions – and 10 in his past six – as Hansi Flick’s side produced an emphatic response to Real Madrid’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Barcelona, who have won nine of their opening 10 league games, led 3-0 at half-time for the third match in a row after Lewandowski scored either side of Pedri’s spectacular first-time strike.

Lewandowski tucked his 24th-minute penalty into the bottom corner after Raphinha went down under minimal contact from Peque Fernandez.

Pedri smashed in from the edge of the box just four minutes later, before Lewandowski – moments earlier denied at close range by Orjan Nyland – added his second by meeting Raphinha’s pass.

Poland striker Lewandowski is now the joint-third highest scorer of all time across Europe’s top-five leagues, level with Jimmy Greaves on 366 and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (495) and Lionel Messi (496).

Pablo Torre scored twice late on, either side of Stanis Idumbo’s consolation for the visitors, who were no match for a free-flowing, youthful Barcelona, for whom half the starting outfield players were aged 21 or under.

Substitute Torre, 21, scored a deflected fourth and added his second from a direct free-kick after Idumbo got in behind the Barcelona defence to score with Sevilla’s only shot on target.

There was more than the goals for the home crowd to celebrate at the Olympic Stadium – Barcelona’s temporary home during the Nou Camp renovation – as the returning Gavi received a warm reception 11 months after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Flick’s side followed their first defeat of the season against Osasuna by beating Young Boys 5-0 in the Champions League and Alaves 3-0 in La Liga before the October international break.

Barcelona now face two huge games next week, when they host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before visiting title rivals Real on Saturday.

