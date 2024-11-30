Liverpool Dealt Konate Injury Blow

Liverpool have not disclosed how long the 25-year-old will be sidelined, but reports suggest he could miss up to six weeks.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” Konate wrote on Instagram.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield.”

England international Joe Gomez is expected to deputise for Konate ahead of Quansah.

By AFP