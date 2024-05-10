Lupita Nyong’o Battles Post-Apocalyptic Invasion In ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Trailer

A new trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One” is here.

On Thursday, the new trailer for the highly-anticipated third installment of John Krasinski’s post-apocalyptic horror franchise was released and features Lupita Nyong’o trying to hide from aliens as they invade New York City.

Clips show the city in ruins and an announcement telling residents to “shelter in place.”

At one point in the trailer, Nyong’o meets Joseph Quinn’s character, and shows how the two plan their way out of the city.

Nyong’o’s character also runs into Djimon Hounsou’s character as she hides from the aliens taking over the city. He instructs Nyong’o not to make a sound as the creatures are attracted to it.

“It’s the end of days,” one person says in the trailer. “No more people. No more New York. We’re nothing.”

Toward the end of the trailer, text on screen also reads, “Discover why our world went quiet.”

The last clip of the trailer shows a heart pounding moment when Quinn and Nyong’o are trapped in a revolving door due to something blocking it. When they finally break free, the slightest movement makes the loudest sound, summoning the aliens and showing them break through the roof of the building that Quinn and Nyong’o are trying to find shelter in.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is the latest film from Krasinski. While the actor starred in the first two installments, Michael Sarnoski took the lead on writing and directing the new film.

In addition to Quinn, Nyong’o and Hounsou, Alex Wolff is also part of the cast.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” will arrive in theaters on June 28.

By ABC News