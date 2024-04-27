Luther Vandross Siblings: A Sibling Bond Rooted in Music Appreciation

Luther Vandross, born on April 20, 1951, was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Known for his Velvet Voice, he achieved great success with eleven platinum albums and over 40 million records sold worldwide.

Vandross was posthumously inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and is recognized as one of the greatest R&B artists, influencing artists like Mariah Carey and John Legend.

Siblings

Luther had three siblings, one brother, Charles Vandross, and two sisters, Patricia Vandross and Ann Vandross.

Unfortunately, most of them were older and predeceased him.

Luther’s older brother, Charles, was a singer and songwriter who helped nurture Luther’s musical talents from a young age.

Charles was 10 years older than Luther and passed away in 1997 at the age of 59.

Both of his sisters were older than him and unfortunately predeceased him.

Career

Vandross’ career was marked by his exceptional talent as a singer, songwriter, and producer.

He began his music career in the 1970s as a background vocalist for artists like David Bowie, Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand, before forming the group Change and working as a session singer.

Vandross then launched his solo career, releasing his debut album, Never Too Much, in 1981, which was a commercial success and established him as a solo artist.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he continued to release hit albums such as Give Me the Reason, Any Love and Power of Love, showcasing his smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Songs like Here and Now, Dance with My Father and Endless Love (a duet with Mariah Carey) became classics and earned him critical acclaim.

Also Read: Lily Collins Siblings: Inside the Musician’s Close-Knit Family

Vandross is regarded as one of the greatest R&B artists of all time, known for his soulful voice, impeccable phrasing, and emotional delivery.

His music has inspired generations of artists and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Vandross’ impact on the music industry is profound, with his songs remaining timeless and his influence evident in the work of contemporary artists.

Achievements

Vandross had an incredibly successful and acclaimed career.

He sold over 40 million records worldwide since 1981 and released 11 consecutive platinum/double platinum albums from 1981 to 1996.

Vandross achieved 8 #1 R&B albums and 7 #1 R&B singles in his career, with 5 additional Top 20 R&B singles.

He also had crossover success, with 8 Billboard Top 10 albums, including reaching #1 with 2003’s Dance With My Father and 5 Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles.

Vandross was the first male artist to sell out 10 consecutive shows at London’s Wembley Arena in 1989 and performed on major TV shows like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show and Soul Train.

He also contributed original songs to 16 films and was active in charitable causes like the United Negro College Fund.

In terms of awards and accolades, Vandross won 8 Grammy Awards out of 31 nominations, 8 American Music Awards, including Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist 7 times and 3 Soul Train Music Awards with 10 additional nominations.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and ranked #51 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Singers list in 2008.

Posthumously, Vandross was awarded the Luther Vandross Achievement Award by The Recording Academy and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.

Cause of death

Vandross died on July 1, 2005 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey from a heart attack at the age of 54.

Prior to his death, he had suffered a severe stroke in April 2003 that left him in a coma for nearly two months, affected his ability to speak and sing, and required him to use a wheelchair.

The hospital stated that he “never fully recovered” from the effects of the stroke.

Vandross also had long-standing health issues including diabetes and hypertension, which contributed to his increased risk of stroke and heart attack.

His fluctuating weight, ranging from 190 to 340 pounds, and use of food to cope with stress were also factors that likely exacerbated his health problems.