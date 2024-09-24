Macy Gray Net Worth

Macy Gray, known for her distinctive raspy voice and unique singing style, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry as an R&B and soul singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actress. With a net worth of $12 million, Gray’s career spans multiple chart-topping albums, Grammy Award recognition, and roles in popular films. Her musical success, combined with her acting and charitable work, has solidified her legacy as a versatile artist.

Early Life

Macy Gray was born Natalie McIntyre in Canton, Ohio, in 1967. Raised by her mother after her father, Otis Jones, left the family, she grew up alongside her sister and brother. Gray began taking piano lessons at the age of seven, sparking her love for music. As a teenager, she attended multiple high schools, often running into trouble for bad behavior, and graduated from Canton South High School in 1985. After high school, Gray pursued scriptwriting at the University of Southern California, but it was in music that she found her true calling.

While working as a cashier in Beverly Hills, Gray met writer and producer Joe Solo. Together, they recorded a collection of songs, and their demo tape helped Gray start performing at jazz cafes around Los Angeles. Her big break came when she was signed by Atlantic Records, but the deal fell through after a leadership change at the label. Undeterred, Gray returned to Ohio, but with encouragement from a music executive at Zomba Label Group, she resumed her music career. By 1998, she had landed a deal with Epic Records, setting the stage for her rise to fame.

On How Life Is and Grammy Win

In 1999, Gray released her debut album, On How Life Is, which became an international sensation. The album produced hit singles like “Do Something,” “Still,” and “Why Didn’t You Call Me,” but it was the song “I Try” that catapulted her to stardom. I Try became one of the biggest hits of 1999, earning her Grammy nominations and a win for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The success of the album, which went triple platinum in the U.S. and quadruple platinum in the UK, established Gray as a household name.

Continued Musical Success

Following the success of her debut, Gray released her second studio album, The Id, in 2001, which reached number 11 on the Billboard 200 and topped the UK Albums Chart. The album’s success cemented her place in the international music scene, earning her a gold certification in the UK. Gray then collaborated with notable artists, including Santana on the track “Amoré (Sexo)” and Zucchero on a duet, further expanding her musical repertoire.

In 2003, she released The Trouble with Being Myself, which received critical acclaim. The album’s lead single, “When I See You,” became a radio hit in the U.S., while the album itself performed well in the UK, solidifying Gray’s reputation as a consistent and creative artist.

Big and Beyond

After a four-year hiatus, Gray returned to the spotlight in 2007 with the release of Big. The album, featuring collaborations with Justin Timberlake, Fergie, and Natalie Cole, was another critical success. The singles “Finally Made Me Happy” and “Shoo Be Doo” showcased her evolving sound while maintaining the signature style that had won her fans worldwide. Her next album, The Sellout, featured the popular single “Beauty in the World,” which was notably used in the series finale of Ugly Betty.

Acting Career

In addition to her music, Macy Gray has appeared in a variety of films, including Training Day, Spider-Man, Lackawanna Blues, and For Colored Girls. Her work as an actress has further diversified her portfolio, demonstrating her talent beyond music.

Gray has also ventured into television, competing in season eight of Celebrity Poker Showdown and finishing third. In 2012, she participated in a special performance of the West End musical Thriller – Live to raise funds for BBC Children in Need. Her charitable work continued with the creation of My Good, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting families with mental health services and funeral costs.

Personal Life

Macy Gray was married to mortgage broker Tracy Hinds for around four years before their divorce in the early stages of her career. The couple shares three children: Mel, Aanisah, and Happy. Despite her demanding career, Gray has remained dedicated to her family.

In 2006, Gray listed her 10,000-square-foot estate in the San Fernando Valley for $4.5 million. The Colonial-style mansion boasted seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, a basketball court, a spa, and a pool, reflecting the luxurious lifestyle she had earned through her hard work and success.

