Man fatally stabs wife, attempts suicide in dramatic incident in Juja

A man stabbed and killed his wife in a domestic fight in Juja, Kiambu County.

The incident happened Sunday September 7, 2025 dawn on the second floor of the Vatican apartment in Juja Town, police and witnesses said.

The woman was only identified as Rosemary. She had arrived home early Sunday dawn and found her husband sleeping. She then stormed into the bedroom while shouting before the couple came out fighting.

The househelp who was present told police the fighting spread into the kitchen where the man picked up a knife that he used to stab the woman several times in the chest and stomach and thighs as she fell on the floor.

She added she tried to intervene but the man stabbed her in the hand forcing her to withdraw.

The man then turned the knife unto himself and started to stab himself in the chest and stomach which scared the house help who stormed out screaming for help.

According to witnesses, the man then jumped out of the balcony of the house to the ground floor in a suicide attempt.

He did not die and instead had broken limbs, police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The woman was found dead in the kitchen where she had bled profusely due to the stab wounds, police said.

The body of the deceased was moved to Thika General Kago Mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, police in Kibiko, Kajiado County are investigating murder after the body of a four-year-old boy who had been missing was found in a pool of stagnant water.

The body went missing on September 5, 2025 in the area while in the company of his father who was arrested for questioning.

According to police, the body was found floating in the water on September 6 two days after the boy was reported missing. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The police said they are investigating the incident.