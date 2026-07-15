Man found dead in drainage tunnel near Zetech University, Ruiru

Police in Ruiru, Kiambu County, launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered floating in a drainage tunnel near Zetech University.

The incident was reported on Wednesday by officials from the university, who alerted authorities after spotting a body in the drainage system outside the institution.

Police officers responded to the scene along the Thika Superhighway and confirmed the report.

Preliminary investigations established that the body of a middle-aged man was found floating in sewage water inside the drainage tunnel.

Police said the deceased had not yet been identified and the cause of death could not be immediately established.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel from DCI Ruiru processed and documented the scene before the body was removed to the Nairobi City Mortuary.

The body is awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

This is the second body to be recovered in the area in two days. Another body was Tuesday recovered in the area sparking protests from locals who demanded explanations on the death. The man is yet to be identified.

And the body of a 15-year-old girl who was attacked by a crocodile was recovered along the banks of the Athi River in Makindu, Makueni County.

The body of Yvonne Wambua was found on Wednesday morning at Kamboo area, a day after she was reported missing following the attack.

A multi-agency team comprising the Makindu Sub-county security committee, led by the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), police officers, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Administration Police Service (APS) officers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel visited the scene.

The girl’s body was found lying on the riverbank with visible head injuries as a crowd of residents gathered at the scene.

Security officials addressed the residents, assured the bereaved family and the community of government support, and urged caution around the crocodile-infested river.

The scene was processed, documented and photographed before the body was moved to Makindu Sub-county Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

The incident is under investigation, while KWS is expected to continue monitoring the area following the fatal attack.

Elsewhere, the body of a 34-year-old man who drowned in Lake Naivasha has been recovered following an overnight search by police and emergency responders.

The deceased, identified as Ephantus Murigi Njuguna, reportedly drowned on Tuesday afternoon near Boffar Hotel in Lake Naivasha.

According to police, family members received a phone call from an unidentified person informing them that Njuguna had drowned.

They rushed to the scene and found the county disaster management team and police officers attempting to retrieve the body, but the operation was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday morning, officers from Karagita Police Station led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), together with the Naivasha Sub-county Disaster Management Team and Coast Guard personnel, resumed the search.

The team successfully recovered Njuguna’s body from the lake.

Detectives documented the scene before the body was moved to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the drowning incident.