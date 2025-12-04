Man found dead in his house in Kasarani

Detectives are investigating an incident where a 31-year-old man identified as Allan Laboso was found in his rented house in Zimmerman area, Nairobi.

The incident was first reported by the wife of the deceased. She told police that she arrived home and found their door locked from the inside on Wednesday evening.

After knocking, her husband allegedly appeared briefly, broke a window pane, and told her to stay away.

Believing he was distressed or possibly intoxicated, she stepped aside and alerted a relative to help calm the situation.

When the two later returned to the house, they found the door open. Inside, they discovered Laboso unresponsive in the sitting room. Police say the body did not show visible signs of physical injuries.

The body was transferred to the mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

In Othaya, Nyeri County, police said they were investigating an incident where a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her bed.

The woman was identified as Bilha Kibira. She was found unresponsive in bed by her daughter aged 12 on Tuesday long after she had died. Police said there were blood spots on her pillow when the body was found.

The body did not have visible injuries then, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

The family of the woman said she was epileptic. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Angata Barrikoi, Transmara, Narok County, tension is rising following attacks on locals in incidents related to cattle rustling.

On Tuesday, the locals were engaged in a gunfight. This pities two neighbouring communities. No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

More than 30 acres of sugarcane plantation were burnt down in the incident, police said.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area in a row which have left at least six people killed.

Police said they have sent reinforcements to the area to address the menace.