Man found murdered outside apartment in Mlolongo

Police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was found with fatal injuries outside an apartment complex in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

According to police, the body was discovered on Saturday morning outside Yamaana Apartments in the Kathangaita area.

Police visited the scene and established that the deceased, an unknown middle-aged African man, was lying near the main entrance to the apartment block.

Police observed visible injuries to the head and back, believed to have been inflicted using both blunt and sharp objects, prompting investigators to treat the case as a suspected murder.

Investigators said the apartments are mainly occupied by students, but none of the tenants was present when officers arrived. The caretaker had also not been traced by the time police visited the scene, leaving investigators without eyewitness accounts of what transpired.

The scene was processed by DCI officers before the body was moved to the Machakos County Funeral Home, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination to help establish the cause of death and aid investigations.

Police are appealing for information that may assist in identifying the deceased and tracing those responsible for the killing.

And police in Isiolo County are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old herder during a suspected stock theft incident in Gotu.

According to a police report, the victim, identified as Jaro Katelo Elema, was grazing livestock on Friday, July 3, when he was reportedly shot dead.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to the right side of the chest, right arm and the stomach.

The body was transported to Isiolo by private means before police documented the incident.

Authorities have not disclosed who was responsible for the shooting, and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is linked to a reported livestock theft.

Meanwhile, burial for the deceased were done on Saturday in accordance with Islamic traditions.