Man hacked to death while bathing outside his house in Kwale 

Police are investigating an incident in which a 64-year-old man was hacked to death by unknown people at Mahuruni Village in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County.

Police say unknown assailants armed with crude weapons ambushed the deceased, Tungwa Katembe, outside his house and killed him on Thursday. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

His family said Katembe had gone to take a bath when they heard a chilling scream, after which they rushed out only to find him unconscious.

Police visited the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Elsewhere, police in Kisii County arrested a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death over domestic wrangles.

The woman is said to have stabled her husband Wesley Aringa Okindo, 28, using a kitchen knife at their home in Bonyakakomi village.

Police said Okindo who worked as a matatu tout arrived home on Thursday night and engaged in a scuffle with the wife, before she picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Police said the deceased opened the door and went outside where he fell down a few metres from their rental house and died.

Neighbors said the couple had been having domestic fights.

A team that visited the scene recovered the murder weapon which had blood stains and arrested the suspect.

The deceased’s body was moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem.

The suspect was presented in court where police were allowed to hold her to enable them conduct further probe.