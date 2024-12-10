Man Jailed for 30 Years for Murder of Wife in 2018

A Kibera High court handed a 30-year jail term to a man found guilty of killing his ex-wife.

Amos Wanjala Mutelwa was handed the sentence after Prosecuting Counsel Peris Maina proved to the court beyond reasonable doubt that he murdered his 24-year-old ex-lover in 2018.

In her ruling, Judge Diana Mochache observed the accused was not remorseful, had constantly denied committing the act, instead alleging that the deceased stabbed herself.

The sentencing came after five witnesses, including an eye witness, narrated to court the events leading to the crime.

In her testimony, the eye witness told court that after the accused learned that his ex-lover (deceased) was planning to wed her new boyfriend, he reached out to her and demanded the gifts he had bought her be returned.

When her ex-lover hesitated to heed to the request, a quarrel ensued leading to him stabbing her with a kitchen knife.

He then fled the scene, but was arrested by a crowd which had responded to screams.

Prosecution convinced the court the deceased and his ex-lover had well documented differences leading to her death.

The deceased family narrated to the court how her loss was a big blow, as she was not only an integral part of them, but also charming, respectful and someone with a great future.

Elsewhere, a Kwale court sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Athuman Hamisi was convicted and sentenced to serve 20 years of imprisonment after prosecution through Collins Orwa produced six witnesses in court who testified against the accused.

He committed the offence on the 28th December 2022 in Kombani area in Kwale County.

Kwale Resident Magistrate Ruth Ogolla ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused person accordingly.