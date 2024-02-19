Man Kills Estranged Wife in Juja as Neighbours Watch

There was panic at an apartment when a man chased and slaughtered his estranged wife as a mob watched helplessly in Mirimaini area of Juja, Kiambu County.

Police arrested the suspect identified as Timothy Kiptoo Kipkosgei as he tried to take his own life moments after killing the woman.

The incident happened on Saturday February 17 afternoon, witnesses and police said.

The deceased woman was identified as Faith Chebet Lagat and was a resident in the area.

Kiptoo was arrested by locals and police and rushed to hospital, police said.

According to the locals, the suspect approached his estranged wife while she was visiting a woman who lived in the neighbourhood.

He then pulled out a knife and a machete he was carrying in a bag and began stabbing her in the neck.

The woman ran out for her dear life while screaming for help and sought refuge at a friend’s house.

But despite her attempts to seek refuge in her friend’s house and scream for help, the victim was overpowered and had part of her throat slashed, police said.

This is after the man pursued her to the house, locked it before embarking on his mission to kill the woman.

He slaughtered her and later tried to take his own life, police said.

When neighbours intervened, it was too late and the suspect attempted to kill himself but was stopped.

Police officers from Juja Police Station responded to a distress call, arrested the assailant and took him to Gatundu Hospital.

He was then on the floor wreathing in pain after stabbing himself in the stomach and chest.

The body of the deceased was moved to General Kago funeral parlour.

Police said the two murder weapons (a kitchen knife and a panga) stained with blood were recovered from the scene.

Police the motive of the incident is yet to be established. Locals said the two had domestic differences and had been separated for some time.