Manolo Cardona Siblings: All About Francisco and Juan Jose Cardona

Manolo Cardona is a prominent actor and producer.

He gained recognition for his roles in films such as Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Undertow, as well as the series Who Killed Sara? and Narcos.

Cardona has been married to Valeria Santos since 2012 and they have one child together.

His career includes directing and producing various projects, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Manolo has two siblings, namely Francisco Cardona and Juan Jose Cardona.

Cardona’s family played a significant role in his early life and career, as he began acting in commercials and school plays during his childhood.

Career

Cardona began his acting career in Colombia during the early 2000s, gaining significant attention through his roles in popular telenovelas, which are a staple of Latin American television.

His early works include Pedro el Escamoso, where he played the character of “Pedro.”

This series was a major hit in Colombia and helped establish Cardona as a household name.

He also starred in Ladrón de Corazones, another successful telenovela that further solidified his reputation as a talented actor.

These early experiences allowed him to hone his craft and gain valuable exposure to the television audience.

As Cardona transitioned from television to film, he continued to build his career with notable roles that showcased his versatility.

One of his significant performances came in Rosario Tijeras, a critically acclaimed Colombian film where he portrayed a complex character, helping him gain international recognition.

His role in Beverly Hills Chihuahua, alongside Hollywood stars like Drew Barrymore and George Lopez, introduced him to a broader audience and marked a significant milestone in his career.

Cardona’s work has not been limited to Colombian productions; he has appeared in various international projects that have further elevated his profile.

In the acclaimed Netflix series Narcos, he played the character Javier Peña, contributing to the show’s critical success and bringing attention to Colombian actors on a global scale.

More recently, he starred in Who Killed Sara?, another Netflix thriller series that became immensely popular, with Cardona portraying Álex Guzmán.

The success of this show further solidified his status as a leading actor in the streaming world.

In addition to acting, Cardona has ventured into producing and directing, showcasing his multifaceted talents within the industry.

He took on the role of producer and actor in Death’s Roulette, allowing him to shape narratives and contribute creatively to the filmmaking process.

Awards and accolades

Cardona has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

In 2000, he was honored as the Best Actor of Colombia.by TV y Novelas.

The following year, he received the title of The Best Colombian Leading Actor of the Year in Houston, recognizing his impact within the Hispanic community in the United States.

In 2008, Cardona won the Best Supporting Actor award from the Imagen Foundation for his role in Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

Additionally, he was acknowledged with the “Latin Pride Award” in 2007 for his accomplishments as a Hispanic actor.

His work has not only garnered national recognition but has also contributed to elevating Colombian cinema on international platforms.