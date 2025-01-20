Man’s Body Found on Roadside in Kamulu

A body of a man aged about 45 was found on the roadside in Kamulu area, Nairobi.

Police said they were called Saturday night and informed the body was lying at the scene and rushed there and confirmed the same.

The victim did not have identification documents at the time of the discovery of the body.

The body had multiple injuries all over and blood was oozing from the mouth and nose. Police said the victim seemed to have been attacked and killed at the scene and they are yet to establish the motive of the same.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy, police said. Police said they are investigating murder in the case.

Elsewhere in Wanguru, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, one David Njogu was found lying dead on the road at Mururi Trading Center.

Police who visited the scene found the deceased’s body lying with blood oozing from the mouth and the nose. No visible injuries were noticed at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the incident as the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Elsewhere in Homabay, a body was found hanging on a tree in Magare village. Police said the man had died by suicide after hanging himself using a white manila rope.

Police visited the scene and found the body of Erick Omondi, 32 hanging at the big indigenous tree. Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased quarreled with his wife and the wife went away with the children.

This prompted the man to hang himself, locals said.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to Homabay County Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to address the trend. Most of the victims are men, statistics show.