Manuel Ugarte Siblings: Getting to Know Hernán

Manuel Ugarte Ribeiro is a Uruguayan professional footballer born on April 11, 2001, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

He plays primarily as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Manchester United and the Uruguay national team.

Known for his combative style, exceptional tackling ability, high work rate, and ball-winning skills, Ugarte has quickly established himself as a reliable midfielder capable of playing in a double pivot or as a single holding midfielder.

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Career Accolades



Siblings

Ugarte grew up in Montevideo and began playing football at a very young age alongside his brother Hernán.

The two brothers trained together at Club City Park from around age four or five, with Manuel initially playing in an older age group with Hernán.

Their father played a key role in supporting their early football development, taking them to trainings and matches.

Family support, including from his brother, helped Ugarte during his transition to Europe.

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Career

Ugarte joined Fénix’s youth setup and made his senior debut in December 2016 at just 15 years and 233 days old, becoming the youngest player to debut professionally in Uruguay in the 21st century.

He started as a striker before converting to midfield and even captained the team at age 18.

In 2021, he moved to Portugal with Famalicão, where he impressed enough to secure a transfer to Sporting CP later that year.

Under manager Ruben Amorim, he developed significantly, winning the Taça da Liga.

His performances led to a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for around €60 million.

After a season contributing to a domestic treble with PSG, he joined Manchester United in August 2024 for approximately €50 million.

At United, he has partnered with players like Casemiro and shown his tenacity in domestic and European competitions.

Internationally, he has been a regular for Uruguay since 2021, featuring prominently in the 2024 Copa América.

Accolades

Ugarte has collected several honours in his young career. With Sporting CP, he won the Portuguese League Cup.

At Paris Saint-Germain, he secured Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophée des Champions.

With Manchester United, he has reached the UEFA Europa League final as a runner-up.

On the international stage, he helped Uruguay finish third at the 2024 Copa América and earned selection in the Team of the Tournament.

Individually, he has been named in the Uruguayan Primera División Team of the Year and the Primeira Liga Team of the Year.