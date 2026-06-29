Maresca Confirmed as Guardiola’s Successor at Manchester City

Manchester City have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club’s new head coach, succeeding Pep Guardiola following the Spaniard’s decision to step down.

Maresca has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League champions, ending weeks of speculation over who would take charge after Guardiola announced he would leave the club.

Manchester City identified the 46-year-old as their preferred candidate and remained patient throughout the recruitment process after the season ended, allowing players and staff to begin their holidays while negotiations continued.

Reports indicate City paid compensation of around £17 million to Chelsea to secure Maresca’s services. However, senior figures at City reportedly viewed the fee as standard practice in modern football and stressed there was no ill feeling towards Chelsea, noting that the contractual dispute had been between the London club and Maresca.

Club insiders have expressed confidence in Maresca, who previously worked in Manchester City’s academy before serving as Guardiola’s assistant. He is now expected to continue the possession-based philosophy that helped deliver unprecedented success during Guardiola’s tenure.

Chelsea also released a statement explaining the circumstances surrounding Maresca’s departure midway through the 2025/26 season.

The club said it became aware during the autumn of 2025 that Maresca was interested in succeeding Guardiola should the opportunity arise. According to Chelsea, the Italian resigned unexpectedly in December 2025 despite being under a long-term contract.

“Due to recent developments, we consider it important to explain to our supporters what happened and why our former head coach left the club on January 1, 2026,” Chelsea said.

The club added that Maresca’s departure disrupted its season, claiming it became clear that “his head and heart were focused on another club and another opportunity.”

Maresca has acknowledged that his resignation caused disruption at Chelsea and apologised to the club and its supporters.

“At the end of December 2025, I made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea. The decision was only mine,” he said.

“My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City.”

He added: “I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish. I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure.”

In his first comments as Manchester City manager, Maresca described the appointment as a dream opportunity.

“Manchester City is a club I know very well and to have the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me,” he said.

“City is an incredibly well-run football club. Everything they do is innovative, planned and purposeful. For a manager, that is a dream situation. It provides the consistency I need to do my job effectively.”

Maresca noted that this marks his third spell at the Etihad, adding that he understands the club’s culture and expectations.

“I know this club, I know the demands and I know the expectations. The quality of the people who work here is what makes it so special, and I want to thank them for showing faith in my ability.”

“I cannot wait to start coaching the players. I want us to win, play good football and enjoy the pressure of representing Manchester City,” he added.