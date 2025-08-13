Matt Bomer Siblings: All About Neill and Megan Bomer

Matthew Staton Bomer, born on October 11, 1977, in Webster Groves, Missouri, is an acclaimed American actor and producer.

Raised in Spring, Texas, Bomer developed an early passion for acting, which led him to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

His career spans over two decades, marked by significant roles that have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Beyond his professional achievements, Bomer is also recognized for his philanthropy, particularly in support of LGBT rights, and his commitment to balancing his career with family life.

Matt grew up with two siblings, a brother named Neill Bomer and a sister named Megan Bomer.

Neill, whose birth date is not widely publicized, pursued a career in engineering and has transitioned into project management.

He currently works as a project manager at Millennium Pipeline Company, having previously held positions at companies like RSH Energy, STV Energy Services, and Audubon Engineering.

Neill is married to Laura, and together they raise four children—two daughters and two sons.

Megan Bomer, born on July 26, 1982, is Matt’s younger sister and resides in Houston, Texas.

She studied Communications and Media Studies at university and has built a career in various roles, including marketing coordinator, business development manager, commercial line manager, and analyst.

In 2011, Megan married Christopher T. Bohill, with Matt attending the wedding and reportedly entertaining guests with dance moves reminiscent of his role in Magic Mike.

Career

Bomer’s acting career began in 2000 with his television debut on the soap opera All My Children, where he played Ian Kipling.

After moving to New York City post-graduation, Bomer landed a contract role as Ben Reade on Guiding Light from 2001 to 2003, a character whose controversial exit as a serial killer sparked discussion among fans.

His early television work also included appearances in Relic Hunter and Tru Calling, where he played Luc Johnston.

Bomer’s film debut came in 2005 with a role in the thriller Flightplan, which grossed over \$223 million worldwide.

His visibility increased with a recurring role in the NBC series Chuck from 2007 to 2009.

The turning point in Bomer’s career came with his starring role as Neal Caffrey in the USA Network series White Collar (2009–2014).

The show, which followed a charming con artist working with the FBI, earned Bomer widespread recognition and critical praise for his charismatic performance.

During this period, he also ventured into film, appearing in In Time (2011), Magic Mike (2012), and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL.

Bomer’s role in the 2014 television film The Normal Heart as Felix Turner, a closeted writer battling AIDS, was a career-defining performance, showcasing his ability to tackle emotionally complex roles.

He continued to diversify his portfolio with roles in American Horror Story, Doom Patrol (2019–2023) as Larry Trainor, and the 2023 miniseries Fellow Travelers, which earned him further critical acclaim.

On stage, Bomer has shone in productions like Dustin Lance Black’s 8 and the 2018 Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band, later reprising his role in the 2020 film adaptation.

Accolades

In 2015, Bomer won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his role in The Normal Heart.

The same role earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award, showcasing his ability to deliver powerful, nuanced performances.

Bomer also received a Critics’ Choice Television Award for his work in The Normal Heart.

His portrayal of Neal Caffrey in White Collar earned him a People’s Choice Award in 2015, reflecting his popularity among audiences.

Additionally, Bomer received further Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations for his role in Fellow Travelers, underscoring his continued relevance in the industry.

His stage work, particularly in The Boys in the Band, contributed to a shared nomination for a Drama Desk Award.

Beyond acting, Bomer’s contributions to philanthropy, including his work with the David Lynch Foundation and LGBT rights advocacy, have earned him praise as a socially conscious artist.