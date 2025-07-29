Matthew Goode Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actor’s Family Tree

Matthew William Goode, born on April 3, 1978, in Exeter, Devon, England, is a celebrated British actor known for his charisma and versatility across film, television, and theater.

Raised in the small village of Clyst St. Mary, Goode grew up in a modest household, the youngest of five children.

His father, Anthony, was a geologist, and his mother, Jennifer, was a nurse and amateur theater director who nurtured his early interest in performance.

Goode’s passion for acting was sparked through school plays and local theater productions, leading him to study drama and theater arts at the University of Birmingham.

He later honed his craft at London’s Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, setting the stage for a career that would see him become a prominent figure in both British and international entertainment.

Married to Sophie Dymoke since 2014, Goode is a father of three, namely Matilda, Teddie, and Ralph, and maintains a private life in Surrey, England, balancing his career with family.

Siblings

Matthew is the youngest of five siblings, comprising one biological brother, two half-brothers, and one half-sister from his mother’s previous marriage.

His biological brother, James Goode, shared a bedroom with him during childhood, though James was often away at boarding school, leaving Matthew to spend much of his time alone, fostering his imagination through reading and early performances.

His half-sister, Sally Meen, is a notable exception, known as a television presenter in the UK.

Sally, born from his mother’s earlier marriage, has carved out a career in media, appearing on various British television programs.

The identity of his two half-brothers is not widely documented.

Career

Goode’s acting career began on the stage, with early roles in 2001 at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre, where he played Ariel in Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the moon in Federico García Lorca’s Blood Wedding.

His transition to screen came in 2002 with a role in the television film Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister.

His breakthrough arrived in 2004 with the romantic comedy Chasing Liberty, where he starred opposite Mandy Moore, earning a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Breakout Movie Star – Male.

Goode’s filmography grew with diverse roles in Woody Allen’s Match Point (2005), Brideshead Revisited (2008), Watchmen (2009), and The Imitation Game (2014), showcasing his ability to navigate genres from romantic comedies to historical dramas.

On television, he gained prominence as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey (2014-2015, 2019 film), Finley “Finn” Polmar in The Good Wife (2014-2015), and Antony Armstrong-Jones in The Crown (2017).

His portrayal of vampire Matthew Clairmont in A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022) further solidified his reputation, as did his role as Robert Evans in The Offer (2022).

Recent projects include the Netflix crime thriller Department Q and films like Freud’s Last Session and Abigail, reflecting his continued versatility and demand in the industry.

Accolades

Goode’s breakout role in Chasing Liberty earned him a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2004.

In 2005, he was nominated for a British Independent Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Match Point.

His performance in the Australian drama Burning Man (2011) garnered a Best Actor nomination at the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards.

In 2017, Goode received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Antony Armstrong-Jones in The Crown.

That same year, he shared a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with the Downton Abbey cast.