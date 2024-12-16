Max Melton Siblings: Meet Gary Jr. and Bo Melton

Malachi “Max” Melton is an American professional football cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

He played college football at Rutgers, where he started 40 games and recorded eight interceptions.

Melton was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the highest selection for a Rutgers player since 2010.

Known for his versatility and athleticism, he has shown capability in both man and zone coverage.

Melton’s family has a strong sports background; his brother Bo plays for the Green Bay Packers.

Siblings

Max has two siblings, his older brother, Bo Melton, who plays wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, and Gary Jr., who played football at Delaware State.

The Melton family is deeply rooted in sports, with their father, Gary Sr., also having played football at Rutgers.

The brothers have shared a close bond, training together from a young age and recently facing each other in the NFL for the first time.

College career

Melton played college football at Rutgers from 2020 to 2023, where he quickly established himself as a key player for the Scarlet Knights.

Joining the team in 2020, he made an immediate impact, securing a starting position early in his career due to his athleticism and skills as a cornerback.

Over the course of his college tenure, Melton participated in 43 games, starting 40 of them.

He recorded a total of 114 tackles, showcasing his ability to contribute effectively both in coverage and run support.

His defensive prowess was highlighted by eight interceptions, demonstrating his ball-hawking skills and ability to read quarterbacks.

Additionally, he tallied 22 pass breakups, indicating his effectiveness in disrupting passing plays and defending against opposing receivers.

Melton’s performance did not go unnoticed, as he earned multiple All-Big Ten Conference honors throughout his college career, reflecting his contributions on the field.

His play was characterized by strong coverage skills, agility, and versatility, allowing him to excel in both man-to-man and zone coverage schemes.

NFL career

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Melton was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round with the 43rd overall pick.

This selection marked a significant milestone for Melton and Rutgers, as he became one of the highest-drafted players from the university since 2010.

Upon joining the Cardinals, Melton faced the challenge of adapting to the professional level of play.

However, his extensive college experience and competitive nature prepared him for this transition.

The Cardinals recognized his potential as a versatile cornerback who could contribute immediately to their defense.

His impressive speed—highlighted by a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine—made him an attractive prospect for teams looking to strengthen their secondary.

As Melton begins his journey in the NFL, expectations are high for him to make significant contributions on the field.

Accolades

Melton has received several accolades during his college football career at Rutgers.

He was recognized as a Fourth Team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Additionally, he earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors from coaches and media in the same years.

Melton led his team in interceptions during the 2023 season and was invited to prestigious events such as the NFL Scouting Combine and the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

His performance and potential culminated in being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, marking him as one of the highest picks from Rutgers since 2010.