Mbappe’s Real Madrid La Liga Debut Ends in Draw at Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe made his La Liga debut as defending champions Real Madrid were held by Mallorca on the opening day.

The France captain scored on his debut for the club in Wednesday’s 2-0 Uefa Super Cup win over Atalanta.

But the summer signing from Paris St-Germain failed to get off the mark in domestic football.

Rodrygo curled home a fine opener from Vinicius Jr’s backheel to give Carlo Ancelotti’s side the lead.

But Vedat Muriqi equalised with a header from Dani Rodriguez’s cross.

Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was sent off deep into injury time for a lunge on Muriqi.

Mbappe, PSG’s record goalscorer and six-time Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner, had chances for Madrid. He flashed a shot just wide as well as forcing keeper Dominik Greif into a save with his legs.

This was the first time the 25-year-old World Cup winner had played a league game outside France after starting his career with Monaco.

