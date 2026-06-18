Melanie Blatt is an English singer-songwriter, television personality, and actress with an estimated net worth of $10 million. She is best known as a founding member of the chart-topping girl group All Saints, one of the most successful British pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Over the course of her career, Blatt has earned wealth through music sales, songwriting royalties, touring, television appearances, acting roles, and reality television projects. Her long-running success with All Saints remains the primary source of her fortune.

Melanie Blatt Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth March 25, 1975 Place of Birth Camden, London

Early Life

Melanie Blatt was born on March 25, 1975, in Camden, London. Her parents named her after American folk singer Melanie Safka.

Recognized for her musical talent at a young age, Blatt attended the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School, where she developed her singing and performance skills. During her training, she appeared as the young Eponine in the musical Les Misérables.

Early Music Career

Before finding fame with All Saints, Blatt was involved in several music projects.

In 1993, she joined the band Drive, performing under the name Melanie Guillaume. Although the group released only one single, it provided valuable experience and industry exposure.

She also performed backing vocals for artists and groups including:

Dreadzone

Denise Van Outen

These early opportunities helped establish the foundation for her future success.

Success with All Saints

Blatt’s career changed dramatically after she joined All Saints alongside:

Shaznay Lewis

Nicole Appleton

Natalie Appleton

The group’s breakthrough came in 1997 with the release of their self-titled debut album, All Saints.

The album became a major commercial success and produced several hit singles. Among them, Never Ever became an international phenomenon, topping charts and helping establish All Saints as one of the biggest girl groups of the era.

Their second studio album, Saints & Sinners, reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and delivered further chart-toppers, including:

Pure Shores

Black Coffee

The group’s success brought substantial financial rewards through record sales, sold-out tours, endorsements, and international exposure.

Group Breakups and Reunions

All Saints first disbanded in 2001 amid tensions within the group.

The members reunited in 2006 and released the album Studio 1. Although it did not achieve the same level of commercial success as earlier releases, it demonstrated the group’s enduring popularity.

After another split, All Saints reunited again in 2014 and later released:

Red Flag

Testament

These comeback projects introduced the group to new audiences while generating additional touring and recording income.

Solo Career

Following the first breakup of All Saints, Blatt pursued solo projects.

She collaborated with the UK garage duo Artful Dodger on the song TwentyFourSeven and later released her own solo singles.

Her most notable solo releases include:

Do Me Wrong

See Me

Although her solo career never matched the commercial success of All Saints, it helped diversify her income and maintain her profile in the entertainment industry.

Acting

Blatt expanded her career beyond music through acting and television.

In 2000, she appeared alongside her fellow All Saints members in the film Honest.

She later appeared in the comedy film Dog Eat Dog and became a familiar face on British television.

From 2007 to 2010, Blatt co-hosted the music interview series “The Hot Desk,” interviewing numerous artists and celebrities.

She also served as a judge on the New Zealand edition of the television talent competition The X Factor from 2013 to 2015.

Reality Television Success

In recent years, Blatt has found success through reality television appearances.

She reached the final of the 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef, showcasing her cooking abilities and winning praise from viewers.

In 2023, she appeared alongside her mother, Helene, on the celebrity edition of Race Across the World.

These appearances helped introduce her to new audiences while providing additional sources of income.

Personal Life

Melanie married former Jamiroquai bassist Stuart Zender in 1998.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Lilyella, later that year. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2006.

Despite maintaining a relatively private personal life, Blatt has remained active in entertainment and continues to enjoy strong support from longtime fans.

Awards

As a member of All Saints, Blatt has received numerous industry honors, including:

BRIT Awards for Never Ever

MTV Europe Music Awards

Edison Awards

An Ivor Novello Award for Pure Shores

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