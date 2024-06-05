Michael Bolton Net Worth

Michael Bolton, an American singer-songwriter, boasts a net worth of $80 million. Initially starting his career as a hard rock and heavy metal vocalist in the 70s and mid-80s, Bolton transitioned to pop-rock ballads in the late 80s. He has sold over 75 million records and received critical acclaim, including two Grammy Awards.

Early Life

Born Michael Bolotin on February 26, 1953, in New Haven, Connecticut, Bolton was raised in a Jewish family as the youngest of three children. His parents divorced when he was 13.

Music Career

Bolton’s music career began in 1975 under his family name, Bolotin. He was part of the hard rock band Blackjack, which once opened for Ozzy Osbourne. He later adopted the stage name “Bolton” and found success as a songwriter, penning the hit “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” for Laura Branigan.

Transitioning to an “easy listening” singer, Bolton achieved significant success in the late 80s and early 90s with hits like “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and “Georgia on My Mind.” His 1991 album “Time, Love & Tenderness” featured the Grammy-winning song “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

Bolton has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including Ray Charles, Celine Dion, and Zucchero. His 1997 hit “Go the Distance” was featured in Disney’s “Hercules.” Over the years, Bolton has continued to tour extensively and release albums, including “Only a Woman Like You” in 2001 and “One World One Love” in 2009.

In 2013, he collaborated with Kelly Rowland, Melanie Fiona, and Orianthi on “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough: A Tribute to Hitsville USA.” Bolton has also appeared in commercials for Honda and Pizza Hut and announced a new tour in England in 2018.

Film Career

Bolton has made numerous acting appearances, mostly in cameo roles, including “Meet Wally Sparks” and “Two and a Half Men.” He competed on the eleventh season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

As a director, Bolton created the documentary “American Dream: Detroit,” highlighting the city’s economic resurgence with interviews from figures like Francis Ford Coppola, Aretha Franklin, and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Isley Brothers Lawsuit

In 1992, Bolton was sued by the Isley Brothers, who claimed that his song “Love is a Wonderful Thing” plagiarized their 1966 track of the same name. A Los Angeles jury ruled in favor of the Isley Brothers in 1994, ordering Bolton, his songwriter, and Sony Publishing to pay $5 million—the largest sum awarded for music plagiarism at the time. The legal battle continued until 2001 when the Supreme Court refused to hear Bolton’s appeal, resulting in payments of $4.2 million from Sony Music, $932,924 from Bolton, and $220,785 from his songwriter.

Michael Bolton Relationships

Bolton married his first wife, Maureen McGuire, in 1975, and they had three children before divorcing in 1990. He dated actress Nicollette Sheridan from 1992 to 1995, and they rekindled their relationship in 2005, becoming engaged in 2006 before splitting again in 2008.

O.J. Simpson Connection

In early 1994, actress/model Paula Barbieri starred in Bolton’s music video for “Completely.” During this time, she was intermittently dating O.J. Simpson. On the morning before Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, Barbieri broke up with Simpson in a voice message, stating she was going to a Michael Bolton concert. The next day, as news of the murder broke, Barbieri returned to be with Simpson.

Real Estate

In 2008, Bolton listed a 9,600-square-foot mansion in Westport, Connecticut, for $11 million. The waterfront property sits on 2.71 acres with a resort-style pool. Bolton also listed a smaller 5,400-square-foot property, previously used as a private music studio, purchased in 1992. The larger property was acquired in 1991 for $975,000. As of 2015, Bolton was still trying to sell these properties.

