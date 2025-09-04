Miner dies after gold mine site collapses in Migori County

A miner died after a gold mine pit collapsed in a village in Awendo, Migori County.

Police said the incident happened in Kanyasrega village on September 3, 2025 in the evening.

Gordon Oluoch, 32 was in the pit alone while his colleagues were outside pulling the gold deposits he had dug out when it collapsed and trapped him.

He died in the pit before the body was retrieved and moved to the mortuary, police said.

The area has deposits of gold which attracts locals to venture there for a living.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid a campaign to make the sites safer for mining.

Dozens of miners have died in similar incidents in Migori, Siaya, Kakamega, Moyale, West Pokot and other places with such deposits as they venture into the sites to dig out the minerals.

Such incidents are common in gold mining sites amid calls for safety to address them.

The miners are accused of using heavy weaponry to excavate the products which weakens the walls hence the collapse.

To deal with some of these challenges, the government has also directed that those involved in mining activities to stop operations for the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) to conduct an environmental impact assessment to give the ecological guidelines before mining operations can resume.

But the miners have been ignoring the orders and ventured into the sites deemed unsafe. This has led to the deaths in a row, officials say.

At least one miner is killed weekly at the sites, officials added decrying lack of cooperation from local leadership.

The government has been pushing the idea of licensing as part of ways of addressing the tragedies.