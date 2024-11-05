Ministry Of Health Calls On Media And Stakeholders To Promote SHA Registration

The Ministry of Health is encouraging all Kenyans to sign up for the Social Health Authority (SHA) to help improve access to quality healthcare without financial strain.

During a media briefing today, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa stressed the importance of working together to boost registration and improve healthcare services.

Barasa called on the media and other groups to join efforts to promote SHA registration.

“We need to collaborate to ensure that Kenyans register for SHA and receive healthcare services,” she said.

To make registration easier, the Social Health Authority has set up a customer center to help with any questions and uses various ways to communicate with the public.

The government is also investigating means-testing for households and developing an insurance premium to assist families in need.

She pointed out that about 80% of Kenyans would benefit from this initiative, highlighting the importance of families registering for healthcare services.

The Ministry works with support groups, including those for kidney and cancer survivors, to better understand their needs and improve services.

The Ministry plans to strengthen primary healthcare by December to ensure essential drugs reach all healthcare facilities.

They will also map out these facilities to ensure necessary medicines are available. The Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA) will conduct a thorough assessment to verify that all facilities can provide proper services.

The CS reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to all Kenyans.

She noted that primary healthcare services will continue to be offered at Level 4 until more people are aware of them. The overall goal is to enhance healthcare quality and improve health outcomes for everyone.