Ministry Of Health Issues Advisory On Marburg Virus As Tanzania Battles Outbreak

The Ministry of Health has issued a health advisory to Kenyans following an outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) in Tanzania.

While confirming that no cases have been reported in Kenya, the ministry outlined preventive measures to curb the potential spread of the deadly virus into the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 21, Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni Muriuki urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and take immediate action if symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease appear.

She emphasized the need for infected individuals to seek care at designated treatment centers to protect themselves, their families, and the wider community.

“Anyone showing symptoms should be taken to a treatment center immediately and isolated from others. Treating patients at home is strongly discouraged,” the ministry stated.

The ministry stressed that seeking care early improves the chances of recovery and reduces the risk of transmitting the disease to others.

It urged the public to avoid touching or washing the bodies of those who have died from the virus, recommending safe and dignified burials managed by trained teams.

“If someone has passed away with symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease, allow burial teams to take a swab for testing and ensure the body is safely handled. Rituals involving touching, washing, or kissing the deceased are prohibited to prevent further transmission,” the advisory read.

Close contacts of Marburg virus patients will be monitored for 21 days to allow early detection and access to care.

The ministry assured Kenyans that robust surveillance measures are in place across all counties and points of entry to detect any potential cases.

“Preparedness is being enhanced through a comprehensive response plan, readiness assessments, and nationwide surveillance,” the ministry stated.

Marburg Virus Disease is caused by the Marburg virus, which can spread from fruit bats to humans and from person to person.

The virus is highly infectious and often fatal. Close contact with infected individuals, especially family members and caregivers without proper protective equipment, poses significant risks.

Symptoms of MVD begin abruptly with high fever, chills, severe headache, and fatigue. More severe symptoms include nausea, chest pain, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding from body orifices.

The Ministry of Health reassured the public of its commitment to protecting Kenyans, stating that no case of the virus has been reported in the country.

It also urged adherence to public health guidelines and cooperation with community leaders and health authorities to minimize risks.