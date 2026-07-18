Missing Naivasha man found murdered, body hidden in pumice cave

Police in Naivasha are investigating the murder of a 58-year-old man whose body was discovered three days after he was reported missing.

The deceased, Joseph Mwangi Njuguna, had been reported missing on July 15, 2026, at Longonot Police Post.

His body was found on Saturday concealed inside pumice harvesting caves at Ereri Village following a report made to police by a local resident.

Officers from Naivasha Police Station, accompanied by Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, visited the scene and established that the deceased had sustained deep vertical cut wounds to the throat, believed to have been inflicted using a sharp object.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was removed to the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where it will undergo a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and identify those responsible.

And police in Ruiru, Kiambu County, are investigating the death of a man who was found lifeless in his rented room at Neema Oasis in the Mutonya area.

The deceased, identified only as Karanja, is believed to have been about 50 years old and worked as a casual labourer at construction sites.

Police officers from Gatongora Police Station responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon and found the man lying motionless on his bed inside his house.

Preliminary investigations revealed there were no visible injuries on the body, and police have not established the cause of death.

Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) officers from Ruiru documented and processed the scene before the body was removed to the Nairobi City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Nairobi have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22-year-old man who succumbed to injuries days after he was allegedly assaulted during a disagreement.

The deceased, Bruce Lugangi, was found unconscious along Muthuto Road in the Riruta area on July 10 after his mother was alerted by one of his friends.

She rushed him to Midhill Hospital, where he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialized treatment.

He was admitted but died two days later while undergoing treatment.

According to police, the deceased’s friends alleged that he was attacked by a man known to them following a disagreement. Detectives are pursuing the suspect as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

The body is being preserved at the Kenyatta National Hospital Farewell Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.