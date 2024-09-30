Missing taxi driver Victoria Mumbua found injured, unconscious in Uriri, Migori

A taxi driver who was missing for four days was Monday found in a bush unconscious in a village in Uriri, Migori County.

Victoria Mumbua Muloki went missing on Friday September 27 from Mombasa where she operated.

She was found unconscious on Monday and taken to a hospital in Uriri where her family made plans to airlift her to Mombasa for treatment, Police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

Witnesses said she looked badly injured and was probably assaulted by his abductors.

The motive remains unknown for now.

The car she was using is believed to have reached where she was found before it was handed over to another driver who was later arrested with it in Nakuru.

The person who hired it did not use the applications the driver has been using in booking clients, police said.

“We believe the person who abducted her approached her and requested the trip or abducted her from Mombasa,” said a police officer aware of the probe.

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in Nakuru in connection with the disappearance of the taxi driver.

Her vehicle, a Nissan Serena was recovered at Mwariki Police Station in Nakuru.

Victoria’s family and friends are now calling for immediate action to determine her location.

Police said Muloki, 35 was driving the salon car when she disappeared.

The driver’s last communication, according to police, was when she was in Samburu, Kwale County.

“The last time she made a call she indicated that she was at Samburu town, Kwale County, to drop a client,” Dr Onyango said.

She said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident for now.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa Central Business District.

Muloki’s disappearance was reported at the Makupa Police Station in Mombasa by her mother.

Police investigations show the vehicle had earlier been spotted in Kondele area in Kisumu County.

It was later traced to Nakuru as police intensified their search for the woman who had found success in the male-dominated taxi business.

Such cases have been on the rise amid police operations that solved some of them.