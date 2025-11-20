Missing Wajir Huduma Center manager found near Kenya-Somalia border

The Wajir Huduma Centre Manager, who had been missing for several months, was found alive at the Dhobley border.

According to family members, Hussein Moi was found on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, weak, fragile, and visibly traumatized.

The police are yet to comment on the issue. It is not clear who was behind the incident and the motive.

A family member confirmed that he was in the hands of Somali authorities in Dhobley. He said arrangements are being made to transfer him to the Kenyan authorities.

Hussein, popularly known as Hussein Moi, was last seen on July 8, 2025, within Wajir town around 10 a.m.

Since then he has not been seen or heard from, sparking growing public concern and frustration.

The incident led to widespread protests from leaders and residents as they called on the government to disclose information on his whereabouts.

In a letter dated July 30 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Elads Member of Parliament Adan Keynan posed questions about the status of the case and the progress made by security agencies.

Keynan criticised what he termed a lack of visible institutional response, saying it had only deepened public anxiety and shaken confidence in the investigation.

“What are the known circumstances and verified timelines surrounding the disappearance of Mr. Hussein, and what preliminary findings, if any, have been made—particularly now, over three weeks since the incident occurred?” Keynan questioned.

He also demanded to know whether any surveillance footage, forensic evidence, mobile phone tracking data, or eyewitness testimony had been gathered and analysed to help reconstruct Hussein’s last movements.

The MP called for clarity on the role of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other security agencies, asking whether any suspects had been identified, questioned, or detained in connection with the case.