MoH Warns Youths Against Harmful Vape, Nicotine Use

The Ministry of Health Sunday told Kenyans to avoid using vapes, nicotine pouches, electronic cigars, and other emerging substances, citing serious long-term health risks.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the dangers of these products, warning that they could cause serious health complications such as cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“Research has shown that these substances have dire health implications in the future,” Muthoni stated. “We urge our youth to avoid using them for the sake of their well-being.”

She emphasised the immediate and long-term consequences of these substances.

She stated that, while they may provide immediate gratification, their use frequently has long-term negative health consequences.

Muthoni was also concerned about the growing popularity of nicotine-containing products among young people, urging them to prioritise their health.

“These products are becoming a significant health risk. We must act now to protect our future generations,” she added.

In a separate announcement, the PS assured Kenyans that the Ministry of Health has increased surveillance for Mpox and Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) at all entry points to the country.

“There is no need for alarm,” Muthoni said. “Kenya has not recorded any cases of the HMPV virus, and the government will continue to enhance testing and monitoring to ensure the safety of all citizens.”