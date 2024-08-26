Moi University Lecturers Go On Strike, Demand Disbandment of Management 

A section of Moi University lecturers on Monday went on strike over a number of issues facing the institution.

The lecturers also called for the disbandment of the university’s council for alleged mismanagement.

Led by Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Moi University chapter chairman Richard Okero and the national trustee Jane Michael, the dons cited a number of issues of concern, which they say have forced them to down tools.

The issues include unpaid salaries since July 2024, un-remitted loans and other deductions for the last three years, un-remitted pensions (both employee and employer contribution) for the last three years and un-remitted NSSF monies.

The institution is the only university that has not implemented the 2017-2021 CBA scale. Employees still earning old salaries and hence are owed arrears.

The group said unpaid student supervision allowances (industrial attachment and teaching practice) are yet to be paid for longest yet this is money students pay to the university separate from tuition fees.

The lecturers called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to move with speed and probe an alleged disappearance of over Sh1 billion from the new funding model.

The lecturers vowed not to resume work until their demands are met.

This despite the university council through its Chairman Dr. Humphrey Njuguna saying the university has already engaged the government to disburse money to cater for the salaries and other remittances.

“This is to inform you that the University Council is actively engaging the government through the Ministry of Education, with a view to resolve the funding shortfall occasioned by the reduced budget for the Financial Year 2024/2025, which has led to the university’s inability to pay staff the July 2024 salaries,” the council said.

In a subsequent letter to the enraged dons, University Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Kosgey said that Moi University has managed to secure funding from then government, and that the July salaries would start reflecting from Tuesday, August 27.

The VC begged the dons to call off the strike.

However, by Monday, the lecturers had downed their tools, and demanded that the University Council be disbanded, and called on the EACC to investigate misappropriation of funds.

Moi University has been in a decline in recent years, with workers facing hardships. Students too continue to encounter challenges such as inadequate accommodation.