Mombasa’s Lands CECM Hussein Amadoh Named Best Performing CECM in the County – Here’s What He’s Done Differently!

Mombasa County’s Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Urban Planning, and Housing, Hussein Amadoh, has been named the Best CECM in the County in the latest Polster Rankings.

This recognition highlights Hussein Amadoh’s exceptional leadership and innovative approach to tackling land and housing challenges in Mombasa. The accolade comes at a pivotal moment as Mombasa County takes a pioneering role with the launch of the Ardhi Fund—an innovative revolving settlement fund aimed at addressing the persistent issue of squatter settlements in the region. The initiative reflects the County Government’s commitment to securing land tenure and improving the living standards of its residents.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition, which affirms our determination to make sustainable urban planning and equitable land access a reality for all Mombasa residents. The Ardhi Fund is a crucial step toward that goal,” said Hussein Amadoh.

The Ardhi Fund aims to provide financial solutions that empower communities and facilitate land ownership, supporting the settlement of squatters while contributing to sustainable urban development. The fund also seeks to address the historical land injustices that have long plagued the coastal region.

Mombasa Governor commended Hussein Amadoh for his outstanding performance, noting that the recognition underscores the county’s vision for transformative development. “This achievement reflects the dedication and forward-thinking leadership of our team. We are committed to delivering impactful solutions for our people,” the Governor stated.

The Polster Rankings are well-regarded for their impartial evaluation of county officials, focusing on leadership, innovation, and public impact.

Mombasa County’s leadership remains optimistic that this recognition will inspire continued excellence in governance, fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for all its residents.