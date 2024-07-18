Morris Day Net Worth

Morris Day is an American musician, songwriter, composer, actor, and author with a net worth of $4 million. He is best known as the lead singer of The Time, a band formed with the help of his high school friend, Prince, in 1981. The band, now known as The Original 7ven, has released several successful studio albums, including “The Time” (1981), “What Time Is It?” (1982), “Ice Cream Castle” (1984), “Pandemonium” (1990), and “Condensate” (2011). Some of their top singles, such as “777-9311,” “Jungle Love,” and “Jerk Out,” have made it to the top 10 on the “Billboard” Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Day has also released solo albums, including “Color of Success” (1985), “Daydreaming” (1987), “Guaranteed” (1992), “It’s About Time” (2004), and “Last Call” (2022). His acting credits include roles in films like “Purple Rain” (1984) and TV shows like “New Attitude” (1990).

Early Life

Morris Eugene Day was born on December 13, 1956, in Springfield, Illinois. He grew up in Minnesota, where he attended high school with Prince. The two were members of the band Grand Central as teenagers.

With The Time

Prince, leveraging a clause in his Warner Bros. contract, formed The Time in 1981 and recruited Day as the lead singer. Prince produced the band’s first four albums, and The Time appeared in his 1984 film “Purple Rain.” Their debut album, “The Time,” reached #7 on the “Billboard” Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their subsequent albums, “What Time Is It?” and “Ice Cream Castle,” included hit singles like “777-9311” and “Jungle Love.”

In 1985, Day pursued a solo career, leading to The Time’s disbandment. His solo albums “Color of Success” and “Daydreaming” both reached the top 50 on the “Billboard” 200 chart. His single “Fishnet” hit #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 1987.

The Time reunited in 1990 for the film “Graffiti Bridge” and released “Pandemonium,” which peaked at #18 on the “Billboard” 200. The single “Jerk Out” reached #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Day continued his solo career with albums like “Guaranteed” (1992) and “It’s About Time” (2004).

Later Years and Tributes

Several members of The Time reunited for the 2001 film “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” and performed at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008. In 2011, they released the album “Condensate” under the name The Original 7ven. After Prince’s death in 2016, the band participated in tributes at the 2017 Grammy Awards and London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Day released his final album “Last Call” in 2022 and announced his retirement after a 2023 tour.

Morris Day Movies and TV Shows

Day co-starred with Richard Pryor in the 1988 film “Moving” and appeared in the TV pilot “Heart and Soul.” He starred in the ABC sitcom “New Attitude” in 1990 and appeared in “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane” that same year. His other acting credits include guest roles on shows like “227,” “Moesha,” and “Eve,” and voicing Zorch on the animated series “Da Boom Crew.”

Personal Life

Morris Day married Judith Jones on June 1, 1986, and they had three children: Derran, Evan, and Tionna. The couple divorced in 2011, and Day later married Lorena. In March 2022, Day announced a dispute with the Prince Estate over the use of the name “Morris Day and the Time,” which he had been using for 40 years.

Real Estate

In 2019, Day purchased a 6,000-square-foot home in Orange County, California, for $2.5 million, selling it for $2.9 million in June 2021. In July 2020, he bought a 6,500-square-foot mansion in Las Vegas for $1.35 million.

