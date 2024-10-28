MP Beatrice Elachi Says Kenyans Prefer Hybrid Government System

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi has stated that Kenyans favor a hybrid government system that includes leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition.

Speaking during a morning show on local television, Elachi suggested that Kenyans appreciate an inclusive government structure.

Her comments come as President William Ruto forms a broad-based government, extending roles to opposition members.

Elachi argued that if Kenyans were opposed to a hybrid system, they would resist the inclusion of opposition leaders in the government.

“If it is politicians, Kenyans can decide to remove it. Then Kenyans can feel that when you come to our place we will not welcome you because we did not want it. But they welcome. In fact they celebrate you and you wonder the other day we were bashing now we are celebrating, who are we?” she said.

Elachi explained that since 2003, the hybrid system has proven most effective for Kenya.

She noted that previous governance models, including parliamentary and presidential systems, have not been as successful.

“The problem that we are facing is not even about all the things we are seeing now. The problem we are facing since 2003 is that a Kenyan governance system which we have tried and that works better for Kenyans is a hybrid system than a system that we have borrowed either it has been parliamentary or what we have borrowed now presidential system,” she explained.

She also pointed out that following elections, Kenyans often engage in political conflict, but eventually, the country gravitates back to a hybrid structure.

A hybrid regime is a type of political system that emerges from a partial transition between authoritarian and democratic governance. These systems blend elements of both autocratic control and democratic practices, allowing for regular elections alongside political repression. Hybrid regimes are often seen in developing nations, particularly those rich in natural resources, such as oil-producing states. Although these regimes may face episodes of civil unrest, they can remain stable and endure for extended periods.