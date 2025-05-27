MP Were murder: Aroko, who was rearrested after release, granted Sh300,000 cash bail with conditions

A suspect in the murder of Kasipul MP Charles Were was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 issued earlier by the JKIA court.

This is after the court was told that the investigators in the case have pieced together required evidence including the suspect Philip Aroko writing his statement.

The state asked the court to release him under similar conditions issued earlier by the JKIA court.

“With the seven days you provided to the prosecution, we have been able to cover areas, the days have been utilised sufficiently in custody,” court was told.

Aroko, representing himself, told the court that he will abide by directions issued.

This includes availing his passport in Kibera Court.

Earlier on in May 20, 2025, the High Court overturned a decision by the Chief Magistrate’s Court at JKIA to grant bail to Aroko.

Justice Diana Kavenza found merit in the prosecution’s application to detain Aroko for an additional seven days to facilitate ongoing investigations.

The judge found the request to be reasonable and proportionate, considering the delicate nature and extent of the ongoing investigations.

The court emphasized that the extended detention was a temporary measure designed to allow investigators to finalize key leads without jeopardizing Aroko’s fundamental rights.

Aroko was arrested after he was mentioned in the probe into the murder of the MP. Were was shot and killed on April 30, 2025 along Valley Road in Nairobi.

So far 12 suspects including the one who police say pulled the trigger have been arrested.

The killer weapon has also been recovered so far.